Special Nevada City meeting on protest violence set for Friday
The Nevada City Council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Friday to address the violent counter protest against demonstrators in downtown Nevada City earlier this month.
The public can watch the meeting on the city’s website, its YouTube channel, on the county site, or on public television channel 17.
Comments for the council can be submitted to nevadacity.olson@gmail.com or through an online form with the option to remain anonymous.
Anyone who was the victim of a crime during the protest is encouraged to contact investigator Angela Ford at Angela.Ford@nevadacityca.gov.
People who were present at the Aug. 9 protest are encouraged to write to the council about their experience.
At its last meeting the council said it would contact the protest organizers to give a presentation to the council, though no update has been given. The council also said it was open to looking at body cam footage, if it could be helpful.
While the council initially wanted to hold the meeting earlier in the week to address the situation quickly, Nevada City Police Chief Chad Ellis said his department would have more information to work with by Friday.
One arrest has been made in connection to the incident.
To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.
