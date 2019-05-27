Special election: State Senate District 1 race is June 4

Almost 17% of registered Nevada County voters have cast ballots in the special June 4 election for state Senate District 1, officials said Friday.

Around 11,500 ballots have been returned in the race between Republican Assemblymen Brian Dahle, 53, and Kevin Kiley, 34. Both men are seeking to take the spot of former state Sen. Ted Gaines, who left office after winning a seat on the state Board of Equalization.

Dahle and Kiley advanced to a runoff after taking the top two spots in a March 26 primary. Neither candidate received at least 50% plus one vote, which led to the runoff.

Nevada County had 24,776 registered Democrats as of Friday, and 22,114 Republicans. No party preference/decline to state had 16,759.

Local elections officials have issued 68,397 vote-by-mail ballots. Nevada County voters can cast their ballots by mailing them, dropping them off at one of several designated spots or voting in person.

State Senate District 1 comprises 11 counties, including Nevada County.

Vote

Nevada County residents can vote at the Nevada County elections office, Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Suite 210, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. It’s open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 4.

Truckee’s vote center — Truckee Town Hall, board chambers, 10183 Truckee Airport Road — is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day until June 4, when it’s open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A vote center will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 4 at the Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley.

Drop-off sites

The parking lot of the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City, open 24 hours daily.

The Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley, open 24 hours daily.

SPD Market, 129 W. McKnight Way, Grass Valley, open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Save Mart, 12054 Nevada City Highway, open 6 a.m. to midnight daily.

Holiday Market, 11324 Pleasant Valley Road, Penn Valley, open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Holiday Market, 10952 Combie Road, No. 12, South County, open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, open 24 hours daily.

Save Mart, 11399 Deerfield Drive, open 6 a.m. to midnight daily.

All drop-off sites close at 8 p.m. June 4.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.