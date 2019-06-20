Special election for state Assembly District 1 seat set for Aug. 27

The race for an empty state Assembly seat has begun.

Candidates have until July 3 to formally declare for the District 1 Assembly seat, vacated last week when Brian Dahle took the state Senate District 1 spot.

A primary election for the Assembly seat will occur Aug. 27. If no candidate receives at least 50% plus one vote, the top two vote-getters, regardless of political party, will advance to a Nov. 5 general election.

The Assembly seat will be in the only contest on the ballot.

The district is composed of either part or whole of nine counties, including Nevada County.

The special election comes in the wake of former state Sen. Ted Gaines’ move to the state Board of Equalization. His departure from the state Senate left that seat open — a seat won by Dahle this month. Dahle’s ascension to the state Senate then left his Assembly seat open, necessitating another election.