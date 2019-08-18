Special election 1 week away for state Assembly District 1

Two Nevada County vote centers are now open every day through Aug. 27 — election day for the state Assembly District 1 race.

The elections office in the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City; and Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, are open Monday through Sunday. Both will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 27.

The Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley, will open as a vote center on election day only.

Five candidates are running for the seat: Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt; and Republicans Megan Dahle; Patrick Henry Jones; Lane Rickard; and Joe Turner.

Megan Dahle is the wife of Brian Dahle, who vacated the Assembly seat in June after winning an election for the state Senate. His departure led to this month’s special election.

As of Friday, 13,526 Nevada County voters had cast ballots in the special election, almost 20% of registered voters.

The District 1 state Assembly seat is composed of part or all of nine counties, including Nevada County.

How to vote

All Nevada County voters should have received a ballot in the mail. They can complete and mail them in, take them to one of several designated drop-off spots or vote in person at a vote center.

There are a handful of ballot drop-off spots, all of which are open:

The parking lot of the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City, open 24 hours daily.

The Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley, open 24 hours daily.

SPD Market, 129 W. McKnight Way, Grass Valley, open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Save Mart, 12054 Nevada City Highway, open 6 a.m. to midnight daily.

Holiday Market, 11324 Pleasant Valley Road, Penn Valley, open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Holiday Market, 10952 Combie Road, No. 12, South County, open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, open 24 hours daily.

Save Mart, 11399 Deerfield Drive, Truckee, open 6 a.m. to midnight daily.

To contact City Editor Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.