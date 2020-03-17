Special delivery: Area businesses providing pick-up, take-out, delivery service

Crazy Horse Saloon & Grill — 230 Commercial St. 265-400

The have cancelled music at this time, they have spread tables so there won’t be as much contact. They sanitize regularly and encourage orders to go. They are open 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. seven days a week.

Ikes Quarter Café — 401 Commercial St. 265-6138

Ikes will be doing to go orders only. They are closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Open 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Recommend calling first.

Nevada City Classic Café — 216 Broad St. 265-9440

Closed on Wednesday but open all other days 8:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. Take out available

New Moon Café — 203 York St. 265-6399

Closed until virus under control

The Willo Steakhouse — 16898 Hwy 49, 265-9902

Bar open 1 to 10:30 p.m., open for dinner 5-9 p.m. daily

Three Forks Bakery & Brewing Co. — 211 Commercial St. 470-8333

Removed tables to make a more open space, encouraging take out orders, have a designated parking space for online/to go orders. Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closed Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Beach Hut Deli — 522 Sutton Way, Grass Valley 477-5151

Open Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Encouraging online or phone ahead orders, can deliver to your car or Door Dash Delivery is available also.

Bistro 221 — 221 Broad St. Nevada City 265-0221

Closed Monday night and Wednesday. Open Tuesday. Thursday-Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 5 to 8 p.m.

Good idea to call ahead.

Tofanelli’s Gold Country Bistro — 302 West Main St. Grass Valley, 272-1468

Open seven days a week from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Take out is an option, bar open as well.

California Organics — 135 Argall Way NC, 265-9392

Store and Deli open, Grocery has a online option with curbside delivery, Restaurant closed Monday, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Emily’s Catering & Cakes — 421 Colfax Hwy GV, 470-0166

On Thursday ala carte items to go pre ordered will be available. On Friday they will be giving away 100 free bag lunches to children from noon-1 p.m. first come basis.

Briar Patch — 290 Sierra College Blvd, GV 272-5333

At this time they have closed the self serve portion (this includes bakery, and use of personal cups, of the deli) and have closed the eating area. They are open 7 a.m.-10 p.m. seven days a week and will have prepackaged cold food for purchase like soups, salads and entree.

Port of Subs — 407 Hollow Way NC, 478-1788

No changes at this time, business as usual.

SPD Deli’s — 735 Zion St. NC and 129 McKnight Way GV 265-4596, 272-5000

Practicing all guidelines for safe food handling deli and store open as usual.

Northern Queen Station — 400 Railroad NC, 460-9444

Honey what’s for dinner? Family meals

Truffle Shop — 408 Broad St. 265-3539

Open seven days a week from noon to 4 p.m. Phone ahead and have your order ready to be delivered to the door. A table out in hallway for seating.

Round Table Pizza — 11686 Sutton Way GV 273-6155

They have closed the buffet and salad bar for now. The game room is closed. They have cut the number of tables down and recommend take out.

Cirinos and Main St. — 213 W. Main St. 477-6000

No changes in hours of operation at this time. Stepping up sanitizing procedures, sanitizing menu’s, check forlders, chairs etc. Reduced amount of tables as well. To go orders a good option.

Northridge of Nevada City — 773 Nevada St. 478-0470

Updating sanitizing procedures, reduced staff, reduced tables and bar stool space. Specials offered for take out. No condiments on tables.

Source: Information provided by Cathy Whittlesey of the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce