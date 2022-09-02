Spare time: Prosperity Lanes is on a roll

Art King talks about owning and operating Grass Valley’s Prosperity Lanes. The bowling alley is open daily.

Photo: Elias Funez

Growing up in British Columbia, Art King (or King Arthur, if you prefer nicknames) couldn’t have believed that one day he would own a bowling alley in a small Northern California town.

King opened Prosperity Lanes in Grass Valley in 2001 and has found that one of his favorite hobbies has turned into an interesting profession.

“I started bowling in Canada when I lived there,” King said. “I probably bowled the first time at about 16 years old; a friend and I bowled a couple games and that was probably it for 10 years, or a long time.”

The game he started with consisted of five pins, and eventually he started bowling against 10 pins, which is the common game found at the alley.

The pro shop at Prosperity Lanes is stocked with all your bowling needs.

Photo: Elias Funez

Although it is fun, King said that running a bowling alley takes constant work and requires a lot of maintenance.

“A lot of continuous repair work all the time. Everything you do is a destructive thing, impacting pins and lanes, people are using chairs and settees and carpets. Everything is always needing replacing or repair.”

Part of the effort to maintain the lanes is the use of proper footwear, which is why your first step when bowling is to swap out your own shoes for the special, and often rented out, bowling shoes.

“We want to protect our approaches, not get them scratched up, whether it be a nail or a rock or anything else. You need shoes that have a sole that’s predictable. They will slide; won’t slide a lot, but that 2 to 3 inches, it does slide. It’s for safety as well as for keeping the lanes.”

Another popular attraction at any bowling alley is the ubiquitous café, and King is particularly proud of his — Shirley’s Grill — named after his wife’s sister.

“Our food is made here completely from scratch, and made by chefs. Our lead person is an actual chef. We have the best food around. It’s a good spot for us. We’ll make it first class before we make it profitable.”

Prosperity Lanes hosts league play, though walk-in play remains the bulk of their business. The COVID-19 pandemic made a huge impact, as they were forced to close for eight months. Now they are coming back strong, seeing an uptick in the number of people who are ready to get back to the indoor sport.

Bowlers of all ages enjoy the game at Prosperity Lanes.

Photo: Elias Funez

King said: “We want to do business with you — we appreciate (people) coming in in the first place. We don’t make any bones about that. We try to maintain the very best level that we can and keep things consistent with you.”

Prosperity Lanes is at 420 Henderson St. in Grass Valley. They are open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com