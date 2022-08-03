Spare room for spare parts: Riebe’s Machine Shop to take over former Sears location

The area’s remaining Sears location shut down in recent months, and now Riebe’s Machine Shop will take over the space, said Bart Riebe, owner of the longstanding auto parts retailer.

While there is no set open date, Riebe’s Machine Shop will be opening soon, according to Riebe.

It’s a reunion of sorts, as the machine shop was located in the same building beginning in 1968 before moving out in the 1990s.

Riebe’s does not own the building, but will use it for its growing machination needs, which Riebe said are not all that common these days. The building is still under construction before the move occurs.

“The entire machine shop was in (the former Sears location) until 1996,” Riebe explained. “It will now be a different configuration. The machine shop will now comprise the first part of the building. It will give us more area to store jobs.”

The rest of the building will be used for additional product storage. Riebe explained that the technological advances in the auto market have created a demand for more shelf space for the litany of items that didn’t exist when the shop was first built.

Riebe is careful to say that they don’t service vehicles themselves, but can sell and provide parts to a customer, and in some cases build entire engines.

“We don’t work on any cars,” he said. “We work on the components, everything from complete engine rebuild to resurfacing brake drums.”

The process of rebuilding an engine or reconstituting older parts can be tricky, Riebe said, as occasionally a part won’t be available — or even made anymore — which requires them to create it themselves.

The quality of the craftsmanship, partnered with the ever-growing scarcity of such services, keep Riebe’s busy. Bart said they sell and build parts for everything from a wood boat to a vehicle from the 1920s.

“People send us jobs from everywhere,” he said, “and the guys who work on the shop are so talented. You don’t find these kinds of shops anymore. It’s a very unique thing people don’t know much about. It’s true craftsmanship.”

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com