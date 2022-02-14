Spaghetti Feed benefits area Scouts
The American Legion Post 130 will host a spaghetti dinner benefit at 6 p.m. on March 1 at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, located at 255 S. Auburn St. in Grass Valley. The event will benefit local Boy and Girl Scout programs and purchase needed equipment. Uniformed Scouts eat free. The meal will include spaghetti, salad, French bread and dessert. Cookies will be on sale, which can be taken home or sent to troops overseas. Live entertainment will include Boy and Girl Scouts’ Color Guard ceremonies and a Scout sing along. Dinners can be reserved by calling 530-575-7002, or guests may pay $10 at the door.
