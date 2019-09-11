UPDATE: Traffic improved on Highway 49

Caltrans said traffic will remain delayed until 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.



UPDATE at 10:08 a.m.

Traffic on Highway 49 appears to have mostly cleared after this morning’s faulty signal at Combie and Wolf roads.

The signal, along with a wreck near Cherry Creek Road, stymied traffic for hours Wednesday morning.

The wreck has since been cleared, a Caltrans map shows. Traffic remains slowed on Highway 49, south of Brewer Road, though the backup at 10:05 a.m. no longer extended to Lime Kiln Road.

Initially posted

A flashing traffic signal at Wolf and Combie roads has backed up southbound traffic on Highway 49 to Lime Kiln Road, Caltrans said.

Caltrans is on scene for repairs, but has told motorists to expect delays. An official said the repairs will take until 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.

Additionally, Caltrans is reporting a wreck on Highway 49, south of Lime Kiln Road.

At 8:35 a.m. Caltrans received a report of a vehicle possibly making an illegal U-turn near Cherry Creek Road, leading to a collision.