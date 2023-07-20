The South Yuba Club, in cooperation with the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, held an auction at a Mixer with free food, wine and entertainment. The South Yuba Club auctioned free memberships, training sessions and passes. Over 100 plus people attended the mixer. $1,175 was raised and donated to Hospitality House.
Hospitality House is an non-profit, emergency shelter with hot meals, medical referral services, counseling, job training and crisis support. It is also named for Utah Phillips, who along with Joanna Robinson, and several other co-founders, got together in 2004 to brainstorm ways to help homeless people in western Nevada County.