Hospitality House Donation

South Yuba Club donates $1,175 to Hospitality House. Phil Carville of South Yuba Club (from left to right), Ashley Quadros formerly of Hospitality House, and Jennifer Keefe of Hospitality House.

 Photo Courtesy Mike Carville

The South Yuba Club, in cooperation with the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, held an auction at a Mixer with free food, wine and entertainment. The South Yuba Club auctioned free memberships, training sessions and passes. Over 100 plus people attended the mixer. $1,175 was raised and donated to Hospitality House.

Hospitality House is an non-profit, emergency shelter with hot meals, medical referral services, counseling, job training and crisis support. It is also named for Utah Phillips, who along with Joanna Robinson, and several other co-founders, got together in 2004 to brainstorm ways to help homeless people in western Nevada County.