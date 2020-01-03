South Lake Tahoe police opens murder investigation for suspicious death

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A suspicious death in South Lake Tahoe has turned into a murder investigation.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department responded to a call about 11:52 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2019 about a possible dead man on 1000 block Lodi Ave.

When police arrived they found Jorge Lemus Campos, 61, dead in his home.

SLTPD originally said they didn’t think they death was suspicious. However, on Dec. 17, the Sacramento County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and found blood loss resulting from blunt force trauma, leading SLTPD to open a murder investigation.

SLTPD does not believe there is any threat to the community.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department Detective Division at 530-542-6100 or they can remain anonymous by calling Lake Tahoe Secret Witness at 530-541-6800.

