South Lake Tahoe police ID man found floating near Tahoe Keys

Authorities have identified a South Lake Tahoe man who died after being found floating face down near the Tahoe Keys Monday.

Robert Hill, 74, was found floating in the water about 200 yards off Light House Shores around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Hill, who was unresponsive when officers arrived aboard Marine 1, was face down and wearing a yellow life jacket.

After being pulled from the water, officers transported him to Tahoe Keys Marina where South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue medical support was stationed, the Tribune first reported.

He was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, Hill left his home in the Tahoe Keys to go fly a model airplane on the Light House Shores beach around 8:30 a.m. Police say it appears Hill's plane crashed into Lake Tahoe and he went in to retrieve it while wearing a life jacket. Recommended Stories For You The cause of death remains under investigation, although police do not suspect foul play at this time. Neither alcohol nor other drugs are believed to be a factor. UPDATE: This story has been updated to include Robert Hill's age.

Original Story

