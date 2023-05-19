The sound of gun shots in the 13000 block of Bitney Springs Road around 2:30 p.m. Thursday prompted the Nevada City School of the Arts to go on lockdown.
Law enforcement responded to the incident, and after an “extensive area check,” authorities “did not locate any evidence of a shooting in the area,” according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.
The lockdown was lifted around 3 p.m. Authorities remained on scene to help facilitate the release of students, according to an email from Nevada County Superintendent of Schools.
The lockdown was initiated out of “an abundance of caution” according to an email sent on behalf of Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Superintendent, Scott W. Lay, and Director of School Safety, Chris Espedal, though students and staff were reported as “safe” during the lockdown.