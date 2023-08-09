Legendary East Oakland, hip-hop group Souls of Mischief (of Hieroglyphics
Crew) will be bringing high energy rap to the Osborn Woods stage at the Miners Foundry, Saturday, August 12, 2023.
Souls of Mischief founder Tajai, along with fellow bandmate A-Plus, have been rhyming since they were both in elementary school. Tajai met his best friend Phesto in middle school and when they got to high school, A-Plus
brought Opio in, and the quartet was complete.
A year later, the young group recorded their debut album on Jive Records in 1992. That LP, ’93 to Infinity was well received and fans will not be disappointed as they feature those cool rhythms on their current ’93 to Infinity
30th anniversary tour. “Sometimes it gets a little hectic out there…”, Tajai exclaimed on the first lines of the intro, “…But right now we gonna up you on how we just chill.”
The band recorded several other albums with varying degrees of success and the instrumental music of “’Til Infinity” was featured in a Gatorade commercial during the 2017 NBA Playoffs. They’re now regarded as icons of ‘90s West Coast hip-hop.
The sound has a bit of jazz and groove infused rhythms with some fun wordplay and “slammin’” beats. Known for their relaxed attitude, the members of the group agree it is still hectic out there as they play to audience
members who may not have been born in 1993.
This high energy nonstop rap and rhyme is infectious and is not to be missed. The “30th Anniversary Tour 2023 Around the World in 93 Dates” hits Nevada City on August 12th .
Tickets are $30.00 with the show starting at 8:00 pm.
