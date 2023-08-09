Souls of Mischief.jpg

Legendary hip-hop artists Souls of Mischief will appear at the Miners Foundry August 12. For tickets and more information please visit minersfoundry.org.

 Submitted Photo

Legendary East Oakland, hip-hop group Souls of Mischief (of Hieroglyphics

Crew) will be bringing high energy rap to the Osborn Woods stage at the Miners Foundry, Saturday, August 12, 2023.