facebook tracking pixel Soulful anniversary: SoulCrafts celebrates 5 years | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Soulful anniversary: SoulCrafts celebrates 5 years

News News |

By John Hart | Special to The Union
SoulCrafts, at 236 Commercial St., Nevada City, held its five-year anniversary celebration on Saturday. SoulCrafts offers clothes for men and women, jewelry, a signature blanket collection and other items. Its owner is Melany Castillo.
John Hart
SoulCrafts is part of the First Friday Art Walks, which are scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. July 1, Aug. 5 and Sept. 2.
John Hart

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more