Soroptimists present community grants
Soroptimist International of Grass Valley recently presented grants to community service agencies that fulfill the Soroptimist mission to improve the lives of women and children. Grants were presented to Big Brothers/Big Sisters, which gives support to help with child/adult match services; Butterflies and Roses Cancer Support, which provides no-cost, confidential beauty services including wigs for women recovering from cancer; Interfaith Food Ministry, which provides food pantries at local high schools for students who are homeless and need food on weekends when school food programs are not available; One Source Caregivers Support, which provides needed respite and assistance to caregivers who care for home bound family members.
Soroptimists also provide vocational scholarships for graduating high school students, and baskets with useful items for victims of domestic violence in collaboration with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Community Beyond Violence. Annually scholarships for women who are heads of households continuing their education are awarded as part of a national Soroptimist International of the Americas program. Soroptimists traditionally earn the majority of the funds from their Treat Street food booth at the county fair, selling Chicken Teriyaki Bowls. Because the fair has been cancelled, supporters are encouraged to donate what they would have spent on food at the fair to SIGV at http://www.sigv.org.
