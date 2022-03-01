Soroptimists of Grass Valley now accepting grant applications

Soroptimist International of Grass Valley (SIGV) is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations in Grass Valley and its surrounding area. Grants will be awarded to select organizations that focus on helping women and children. Proposals can be for specific projects or general operating expense. Applications will be accepted until March 30 and recipients will be announced by May 1.

Soroptimists will consider applications for grants requesting up to $2,000. The service club tends to favor awarding grants to local organizations that focus on delivery of services and do not have large fundraising budgets. Grants are made only to nonprofit organizations certified as tax exempt.

Previously supported projects and programs include help for infants, toddlers and young children up to the age of 5 at the KARE Crisis Nursery, play equipment and a garden project for the Salvation Army, Sierra Harvest healthy food programs, NEO youth empowerment activities that encourage young teens, support of the alumni program for young girls in the Friendship Club, programs for children and adults in Big Brothers, Big Sisters, child enriching programs provided by Child Advocates of Nevada County to name a few.

More than $84,000 has been awarded since 2013 when the grants program began. SIGV started in 1965 and has always placed a high priority on helping the local community. It is estimated that over $294,000 has been given since its inception.

Soroptimists also participate in Live Your Dream Educational Awards for single women who are heads of households and are improving their education so that they will be able to be more self-sufficient for themselves and their families. These awards are made available in the fall.





SIGV earns funds for the grant program from proceeds from the food booth on Treat Street at the Nevada County Fair and other fundraisers. Visit http://www.sigv.org to obtain grant applications. For more information, email sigvgrants2022@gmail.com , or call Fran Freedle at 530 268-1280.