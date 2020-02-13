Soroptimist International of Grass Valley now accepting grant applications

Soroptimist International of Grass Valley is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations in Grass Valley and its surrounding area. Grants will be awarded to select organizations that focus on helping women and children. Proposals can be for specific projects or general operating expense. Applications will be accepted until April 10 and recipients will be announced by May 1. Soroptimists will consider applications for grants requesting up to $2,000.

Soroptimists favor awarding grants to local organizations that focus on delivery of services and do not have large fundraising budgets. Grants are made only to nonprofit organizations certified as tax exempt.

Previously supported projects and programs include help for infants, toddlers and young children up to the age of five at the KARE Crisis Nursery; a play equipment and a garden project for the Salvation Army; Sierra Harvest healthy food programs; NEO youth empowerment activities that encourage young teens and support for expansion of facilities; support of the alumni program for young girls in the Friendship Club; programs for children and adults in Big Brothers, Big Sisters; child enriching programs provided by Child Advocates of Nevada County and more.

More than $77,000 has been awarded since 2013 when the grants program began. Soroptimist International of Grass Valley started in 1965 and has always placed a high priority on helping the local community. It is estimated that over $277,000 has been given since inception.

Soroptimists also participate in “Live Your Dream Educational Awards” for single women who are heads of households and are improving their education so that they will be able to be more self-sufficient for themselves and their families. These awards are made available in the fall.

The service club earns funds for the grant program from proceeds from the food booth on Treat Street at the Nevada County Fair and the annual Day for Women, co-sponsored by the Sierra College Foundation to be held on April 6 at the Sierra College, Nevada County Campus.

Visit http://www.sigv.org to obtain grant applications, email sigvgrants2020@gmail.com or call Fran Freedle at 530-268-1280 for more information.