Soroptimist International of Grass Valley announces scholarship award winners

Soroptimist International of Grass Valley held its annual Celebration of Service, presenting over $13,500 in gifts to local scholarship winners and charities assisting Nevada County women and children, according to a release.

Soroptimists honored those who help fulfill the mission and purpose of the organization which is to empower women and children in ways that change their lives and those of others.

Since 1972 the local club has been partnering with local causes and agencies in Nevada County either through sponsorship of the KARE Crisis Nursery or programs and projects with outright funding including scholarships for women returning to college or special training venues.

Receiving grants were Project HEART (Holding Excellence Above Relapse Team), InterFaith Food Ministry, Butterflies and Roses Cancer Support, The Hangout at Grace Lutheran Church and The Cinderella Project.

A donation was presented to the KARE Crisis Nursery, a signature project of the club that started in 1999.

Three vocational scholarships were presented for young women graduating from high school and pursuing education to become productive citizens.

The winners of the signature Live Your Dream Education and Training Awards were acknowledged for their hard work, Brittany Perez and Brianna Blaney.

Source: Soroptimist International of Grass Valley