Thursday, June 8 brought the Community Senior Center another step closer to completion. At a monthly meeting held at Tofanelli’s Gold Country Bistro, Susan Rasmussen, President of Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills, presented Gold Country Senior Services Executive Director Leslie Lovejoy with a much-appreciated Impact Fund Award of $5,500.
Since Nevada County has one of Northern California’s highest senior populations, having such a center is important, and the property located at 231 Colfax Avenue (formerly Summer Thyme’s Bakery & Deli) will be the future home of this welcome amenity.