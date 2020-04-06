Something fun: Nevada County restaurant owners cook burgers for neighbors

Suzie and George Dyer figured they could interact with their neighbors without actually interacting.

The co-owners of South Pine Cafe and Pine Street Burger decided last week to cook burgers for their Nevada City neighbors. On Friday night, they left the patties on their signature Pine Street trays at their neighbors’ front doors.

“We figured it would be a fun way to interact with our neighbors without actually interacting with our neighbors,” said Suzie Dyer.

The couple sent out an email to their neighbors to see how many people would be interested in having a burger, and any of their possible dietary restrictions. George Dyer estimated that about 10 homes were served about 25 burgers in total.

“(Our neighbors) all got right back to us,” he said. “There was no delay in the reply.”

Suzie Dyer said that afternoon she might head down to Pine Street Burger to whip up some milk shakes for them, too.

“That’s how we’re having a neighborhood party without having a party,” she said.

