Staff Writer
After establishing itself as a well-loved and successful lumber and hardware business over 100 years ago, Hills Flat Lumber has something fresh to offer: healthy and convenient meals for people to enjoy in store or on the go.
Offering a variety of breakfast burritos, sandwiches, salads, and the like, 1921 Café is now reopened inside the lumber company and is named after the year Hills Flat was established.
The café is nothing entirely new to Hills Flat’s offerings, though is celebrating its reopening after COVID forced them to stop preparing and serving food.
“COVID shut it down,” said Hills Flat’s Assistant Manager Dianne Wolf. “It was the first thing to really go down because of everything that was going on. We had to cut it right there and say, ‘Sorry, guys.’ It took us quite a while (to reopen). We kept wanting to open and we had to get everything redone in there so it’s up and running and ready to go and working perfectly again.”
The store’s General Manager, Erik Oxenbol, said the hiatus gave the company a chance to renovate the café space.
“We took that downtime once it shut down to kind of revamp it, too,” Oxenbol said, “to give it a little bit of a face lift and bring in some new equipment, and kind of remodel.”
Customers were thrilled to see the café back open, after inquiring as to its status for months on end.
“Everyday it was, when are you opening?” said Wolf. “When the walls went up for the remodel, (people would ask), are you getting ready? It was like, yes we are going to open but I can’t give you a date. As soon as I know you’ll know. I told everyone: you will know.”
1921 Café’s business is largely advertised through word of mouth, but they are not lacking any regulars who frequent the eatery.
“People will come in and say ‘I didn’t know you were open ‘til my friend was in,’” Wolf said. “Or they’ll come in first thing in the morning like ‘oh my God you’re cooking again!’
Wolf and Oxenbol said the service is as much about creating a convenient experience than it is about the food’s quality.
“Basically it’s a convenience for the contractors,” said Wolf. “They’re here in the morning getting their lumber, their orders and stuff, they come grab their breakfast and they can grab their sandwiches then take them with them so they don’t have to leave the job site. Or they’re coming back to grab another load, they can grab lunch at the same time. It’s a convenience for them so they don’t have to drive all over town to get everything.”
“It’s also nice for (our) employees,” said Oxenbol. “It’s nice to be able to keep them on site and be able to provide a good healthy lunch.”
In addition to its regular menu 1921 Café offers daily breakfast specials and weekly special sandwiches, allowing the three women who largely run the kitchen to exercise their creativity. Even Oxenbol said he likes to see what combinations he can think of when deciding what to eat.
“We kind of brought in what we used to have, but expanded it and improved it,” Wolf explained. “We cook everything fresh every morning. We have a Blackstone griddle we cook all the products on for the burritos, then we have a panini press so we can make paninis out of any sandwich that people want.
“We’re here to give you a good meal at a good value. We are trying to keep the cost as low as possible because it is a convenience for the contractors. We don’t want to be the most expensive people in town, we just want everyone to know to come in and get a good meal. We’re there to talk to you.”
Café 121 is located inside Hills Flat Lumber at 380 Railroad Avenue in Grass Valley. They are open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information visit hillsflatlumber.com or call 530-273-6171.