Some rain, then dry by weekend: About half to 1 inch of rain forecast Thursday into Friday
Lingering isolated showers may be apparent in the foothills today following Tuesday’s rain and high elevation snow that left about an inch of rain in the Grass Valley area and 3 to 4 inches of snow over Donner Pass.
Another round of precipitation is expected late Thursday into Friday, with the heaviest part of the weather system arriving mid-Friday.
The coming system will bring another half to 1 inch of precipitation to Grass Valley.
Snow levels will hover between 5,000 and 6,000 feet, with 4 to 6 inches of snow forecast over the pass.
Friday’s weather system will clear by Saturday, leaving a dry weekend with mostly sunny skies and near normal temperatures with patchy valley fog.
