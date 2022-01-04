Some rain, then dry by weekend: About half to 1 inch of rain forecast Thursday into Friday

A vehicle drives underneath a downed tree resting along a damaged utility pole along East Bennett Road in Grass Valley on Tuesday. While this week’s forecast calls for more rain, county residents can rest assured that another low snow event is not in the current weather models.

Photo: Elias Funez

Lingering isolated showers may be apparent in the foothills today following Tuesday’s rain and high elevation snow that left about an inch of rain in the Grass Valley area and 3 to 4 inches of snow over Donner Pass.

Another round of precipitation is expected late Thursday into Friday, with the heaviest part of the weather system arriving mid-Friday.

The coming system will bring another half to 1 inch of precipitation to Grass Valley.

Snow levels will hover between 5,000 and 6,000 feet, with 4 to 6 inches of snow forecast over the pass.

A group of Nevada City residents work to clear the Pine Street Bridge over Deer Creek of snow and ice that have made it dangerous for pedestrians over the past few days. Low temperatures will remain far above the freezing temperatures that followed last week’s snow event, though many are still left cold with no electricity and now dwindling propane supplies.

Photo: Elias Funez

Friday’s weather system will clear by Saturday, leaving a dry weekend with mostly sunny skies and near normal temperatures with patchy valley fog.