Some question power shutoffs, look to criteria PG&E use when making decisions

The PG&E shut offs began Monday and ended Thursday.

Some people in the seven northern California counties were affected by the outages for a longer duration than others.

There were local businesses claiming to have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars over Tuesday and Wednesday. Schools like the Penn Valley Union Elementary School District and Nevada City School of the Arts were off for multiple days, forcing the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools to provide a new plan to determine the amount of no-school days for school districts.

Some citizens were unhappy about the reason for the shut offs.

“My people that called and complained to me, we didn’t see any wind at all,” said Nevada County Supervisor Ed Scofield.

Scofield said he wished the energy company was more open about the process.

“I would like to see (PG&E be) a bit more open, transparent on this even if it means coming to our area and giving a public forum on exactly why and how” an outage is determined, he said.

Overall, he said, the outages cost businesses and citizens money.

PG&E did not say how hot, dry or windy conditions were in Nevada County — conditions which led it to shutoff power.

“PG&E called this event in response to forecasts of dry, hot and windy conditions in the affected areas,” PG&E spokesperson Brandi Merlo said in an email.

Areas that experienced shut offs were broken into geographical regions by Fire Index Areas, determined originally by Cal Fire, wrote Merlo.

At 2 p.m. Wednesday the energy company sent out crews to check on power lines around northern California.

“Wind speed drives our ability to patrol our lines during the process of re-energizing after a (power shutoff),” wrote Merlo. “We do not patrol until wind conditions are deemed safe.”

From Monday to Wednesday the National Weather Service of Sacramento ordered a red flag warning due to winds projected at speeds between 15 and 25 miles per hour, and gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

“The wind speed was constant, but it wasn’t extreme,” said Brendon Rubin-Oster, a meteorologist with the weather service.

Relative humidity levels, he said, were in the low 30s over the three days.

“It’s not scary low,” said Rubin-Oster. Still, the weather service said it took the dry fuels, and subsequent possibility of burning, into account to determine its warning.

In order to prevent shut offs altogether, Supervisor Heidi Hall said PG&E should perform power line clearings more frequently.

“I want PG&E to do a thorough job clearing the lines of vegetation so that these (shut offs) become less necessary in the first place,” she said in an email.

When shut offs do occur, she said, the energy company should coordinate with the Office of Emergency Services and fire officers and “use the best possible weather data they can.”

