Solo-vehicle wreck leads to 1 death in Nevada County

A 74-year-old Nevada City man died after he was ejected from his vehicle and fell some 30 feet into the Bear River, the California Highway Patrol said.

The man, whose name hasn’t yet been released, was driving a Yamaha off-highway vehicle westbound on Zeibright Road, south of Highway 20, when the wreck happened at 3:35 p.m. Thursday, Officer Mike Steele said.

“He collided into a large rock, causing him to travel down an embankment and into the Bear River,” he added.

The man, who was ejected from his vehicle, was spotted by a passerby, who tried to reach him and was injured in the process, Steele said.

The death remains under investigation, he added.

— Acting Editor Alan Riquelmy