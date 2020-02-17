Solar electric energy system project comes to Hospice of the Foothills

There is a brand new addition to the Hospice of the Foothills campus on Rough & Ready Highway — a full solar electric energy system.

Hospice of the Foothills was searching for a way to gain energy independence and work with a local business that could help successfully walk it through the complicated commercial solar installation process. DC Solar Electric, which has worked for over 10 years in Nevada County, was the perfect partner. This project began in spring 2019 and was completed just before the end of December.

“DC Solar Electric was amazing to work with,” said Viv Tipton, executive director of Hospice of the Foothills. “It was the perfect collaboration for accomplishing something good for the planet and significantly reduce our energy costs.”

The savings are already starting to stack up now that Hospice of the Foothills has gone solar. According to Chasin Scott, vice president of DC Solar Electric, Inc., “The estimated electric bill savings over the next 25 years is $830,000, which is $33,500 per year, or more than $2,700 per month.”

This is a significant amount of savings for any organization, but it is especially helpful for a nonprofit like Hospice of the Foothills. These newly accessible funds will allow it to provide more compassionate care to the patients and families they tirelessly serve in our community.

This project came together very well, despite a few challenges along the way. The original plan called for all the solar panels placed on new parking lot solar shade structures. However, in order to keep the project within its original budget, with new steel tariffs in place, DC Solar Electric created a solution to provide the maximum solar savings by installing on several new parking lot solar shade structures as well as the existing building.

“I really appreciated how easy it was to work with Hospice of the Foothills through this large project. We encountered a few speed bumps but Viv (Tipton) and her team were flexible and understanding of the best options given the timeframe and the budget,” said Scott.

Hospice of the Foothills is already looking forward to the additional benefits for which solar will allow it to plan. Looking forward, the parking lot solar shade structures have been designed to one day accommodate EV (electric vehicle) charging stations.