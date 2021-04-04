Socially distant Easter
Twin Cities Church offers scavenger egg hunt in time of COVID-10
Twin Cities Church leaders found a way to provide traditional Easter activities for parishioners and members of the community while still allowing people to stay safe and socially distant from others during a scavenger egg hunt that led families throughout the community.
Families were provided an Easter egg hunt book with information from 12 of the church’s community partners, which included Community Beyond Violence, Interfaith Food Ministry, Nevada County Food Bank, Nevada County Public Health, Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, Living Well Medical Clinic, Bright Futures For Youth, Kare Crisis Nursery Eskaton Village, Anew Day, Wayne Brown Jail Ministry, and Hospitality House.
Scavenger egg hunters could then stop by each community partner location to receive Easter eggs and candy before returning to the church’s lawn for a socially distanced celebration featuring music from Impact, the church’s children’s ministry band, food and free family portraits provided by Joy Porter.
