Socially distant Easter

Twin Cities Church offers scavenger egg hunt in time of COVID-10

Elias Funez
  

Members of the Franchi family enjoyed a socially distant Saturday on the lawn of Twin Cities Church, where the culmination of a community wide Easter egg hunt was celebrated with live music, free family photos, cheese pizza, and candy.
Photo: Elias Funez

Twin Cities Church leaders found a way to provide traditional Easter activities for parishioners and members of the community while still allowing people to stay safe and socially distant from others during a scavenger egg hunt that led families throughout the community.

Families were provided an Easter egg hunt book with information from 12 of the church’s community partners, which included Community Beyond Violence, Interfaith Food Ministry, Nevada County Food Bank, Nevada County Public Health, Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, Living Well Medical Clinic, Bright Futures For Youth, Kare Crisis Nursery Eskaton Village, Anew Day, Wayne Brown Jail Ministry, and Hospitality House.

Scavenger egg hunters could then stop by each community partner location to receive Easter eggs and candy before returning to the church’s lawn for a socially distanced celebration featuring music from Impact, the church’s children’s ministry band, food and free family portraits provided by Joy Porter.

Twin Cities Church parishioners Sue and Carl Van Son were busy handing out Easter eggs and candy in front of Hospitality House during Saturday’s scavenger egg hunt throughout the community. The scavenger egg hunt allowed for families to stay socially distant from others while still being able to take part in traditional Easter activities.
Photo: Elias Funez
Amber Fackrell holds a 2-month-old Nigerian Dwarf goat that she and her family brought for people to interact with following the Twin Cities Church scavenger egg hunt that led families throughout the community.
The Impact children’s ministry band provided live and inspirational music to those who gathered outside of Twin Cities Church in Grass Valley following the scavenger egg hunt.
Photo: Elias Funez
Seven-year-old Eden Dunham was all smiles while she and her father Nathan fly a kite on the lawn in front of Twin Cities Church following Saturday’s scavenger egg hunt.
Photo: Elias Funez
Plastic eggs with stickers and bags of candy await children and their families as they visit the 12 Twin Cities Church community partners in the scavenger egg hunt.
Photo: Elias Funez
Graysie Pasadena Strand and her father Spencer Strand smile after receiving the final egg from 12 stops in the community scavenger egg hunt. The hunt led families to Twin Cities’ Church partners, including Hospitality House, Anew Day, Community Beyond Violence, Kare Crisis Nursery, and others.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

