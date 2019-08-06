Social service resources now available at Nevada City library

Madelyn Helling Library is now partnering with the Nevada County Department of Social Services for Resources in the Library. In addition to the library’s “Lawyer in the Library” series with local lawyers from 3 to 5 p.m. on the first Friday of every month, Nevada County staff are now offering resources on CalWorks, CalFresh and Medi-Cal in the Madelyn Helling Library Collaborative Technology Center classroom. Social Services staff will be at the library to assist with questions and to help participants apply for these services. Staff can also provide referrals to many more community resources. The Lawyer in the Library program will continue to require reservations, but the Resources in the Library with Social Services do not and are open and available to anyone who needs assistance.

For more information, visit the Events Calendar at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.