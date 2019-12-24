Social hour established at Nevada City library

The Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City is kicking off a monthly Social Hour from 5 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 2. New to Nevada County? The library’s goal is to introduce newcomers to everything Nevada County has to offer. Just gone through a big life change and looking for new friends? Just want to get out of the house? All are invited to the library’s Social Hour. On the first Thursday of each month, the Social Hour program will have games, crafts, and snacks. Community members are invited to come and meet new people and make some new friends. Future dates include Feb. 6, March 5, April 2, May 7 and June 4. Attendance is free and no registration is required. For more information, visit the Events Calendar at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.