Sober bar due to suspension: 1849 Brewing Co. served 20 day alcohol ban

A bar of non-alcoholic drinks sits ready to be served at 1849 Brewing Co. in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook basin while the establishment serves a 20 day suspension of alcohol sales.

Photo: Courtesy photo

Grass Valley’s 1849 Brewery was served with a 20 day suspension of alcohol sales due to operating past hours as well as having an unsecured entryway according to brewer/owner Kevin Krikorian.

The brewery had been staying open until midnight, and according to Krikorian, was all in accordance with the City of Grass Valley officials.

Krikorian however says that the Brewery’s hours were not filed with the department of Alcohol and Beverage Control, which states their sales and service of alcoholic beverages to be between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Consumption of alcoholic beverages shall be permitted between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“It basically came down to a filing situation, we stated our business hours with the City and we’ve been doing well,” Krikorian said.

The brewery had been served a 45-day suspension in Oct. of 2020 for operating a disorderly premises, though Krikorian says that leaf has turned and things are better.

“Yesterday I reached out to the City and Officer Clint Bates and they both love us and said that we’re doing great and that we’re working in the right direction,” Krikorian said.

According to Krikorian, staff will be working with the fire department to adjust the side door to ensure better security.

In the meantime, Krikokorian and staff plan to keep 1849 Brewery open to the public to serve food and non-alcoholic beverages.

“I have this bartender who does a zero-proof, zero-alcohol bar,” Krikorian said. “We’re bringing in a bunch of non-alcoholic drinks and have a sober bar for the next 20 days.”

Krikorian wants to see if there’s a need or desire in the community to offer an establishment — without the alcohol.

And after the 20 day suspension is lifted, Krikorian may consider keeping a form of the sober-bar night going.

“Maybe one night out of the week, something to cater to the non-drinkers that still want to be a part of the party life.”

“Turning a negative into a positive out of this,” Krikorian said.

“Something that we might keep going.”

