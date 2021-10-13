So, you’ve always wanted to write music?: InConcert Sierra is offering a brand-new, Adult Composition Class

In this 12-week Adult Composition Course, students will develop the skills to speak the language of music in their own creative voice.

Classes will begin Wednesday, Oct. 20, and conclude on Sunday, Feb. 27, culminating with a concert of completed works performed by local professional musicians. Late sign-ups will be accepted.

This course includes a combination of nine bi-weekly group classes and 12 private lessons. Classes will be co-taught by composers Alexis Aldrich and Mark Vance.

Prerequisites for the class include the ability to read music notation at a basic level or better and to have some facility on an instrument.

The comprehensive curriculum will include composing, motives, melodies, music theory, harmony, chords, solfege, sight singing, rhythm, time signatures, keys, modes, diatonic, chromatic, notation, form and analysis, musicianship, listening, music history, instrument families, mapping and planning your composition, developing a theme, extending a phrase, and rehearsal opportunities and techniques. The tuition is $1,400 for the course.

“We’ve had many adults inquire about taking our Composers Project class (designed for young musicians from age 12-25). Recently, Mark and Alexis decided it was time to design a course for adults, and we’re delighted to offer it,” said Julie Hardin, Executive Director of InConcert Sierra.

Please visit http://www.inconcertsierra.org/education for more information.

Source: InConcert Sierra