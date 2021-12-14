Snowy season: More rain, snow expected Wednesday, into Thursday

Snow accumulates early Tuesday along Main and Commercial streets in downtown Nevada City, where several inches of snow were recorded. More low snow is in the forecast this week.

Photo: Elias Funez

Grass Valley residents woke up to 10 inches of snow Tuesday morning.

And the National Weather Service predicts the region will receive another three to eight inches before week’s end.

Meteorologist Jim Mathews said the variance in predictions is based on Nevada County’s diverse micro-climates, which received enough snow by Tuesday morning to cancel schools in Grass Valley and the Nevada Joint Union High School District.

One of downtown Grass Valley’s Christmas trees glows during Tuesday morning’s snowfall. Low snow fell as far down as 1,800 feet in elevation in some places.

Photo: Elias Funez

According to Kim Williamson, with Nevada County Public Works, Quaker Hill Road and Oak Drive, between Walker Drive and Butler Road, was closed Tuesday morning. Cedar Ridge Drive, and Auburn at Pingree roads, was also closed.

Soda Springs reported 55 inches by Tuesday afternoon, Kirkwood 52 inches, Boreal 52 inches, Sugarbowl 58 inches and Palisades Tahoe 60 inches.

Sugarbowl reported its opening day, today, will be open exclusively to season pass-holders and their voucher beneficiaries.

Motorists navigate downtown Grass Valley’s roadways during Tuesday morning’s snowfall. Up to 10 inches of snow was recorded in some places.

Photo: Elias Funez

Palisades Tahoe remained closed today, reporting 48 mph gusts on is crests.

The weather service advised drivers ought to be wary of diminished road conditions until Thursday, given the second storm system which is expected to arrive today and run its course — adding another 1 to 2 feet to resorts’ bases — by Thursday morning.

To the east — “The report from Grass Valley was 10 inches,” Mathews said. “I’m sure it varied around the area, but that’s the number in the report, from (December) 12th to the 14th.”

A pedestrian enjoys Nevada City’s silent and snowy streets Tuesday morning along Broad Street.

Photo: Elias Funez

Mathews anticipated Grass Valley would receive another inch and a half of snow before Thursday afternoon.

MORE RAIN, SNOW

Snow levels rose to between 3,000 and 4,000 feet Monday night, dropping 1 to 2 feet above 4,000 feet, and 4 to 12 inches above 3,000 feet.

According to the topography of Grass Valley, areas like Cascade Shores and Scotts Flatt are at an elevation nearing or above 3,000 feet. Those who live in South County likely saw no snow or a dusting Tuesday morning, as their elevation is just below 2,000 feet.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office reported multiple downed trees over the course of Monday and Tuesday. The weather service advised gusty winds may down weakened tree limbs and cause localized power outages today into Thursday night.

Mathews said the coming storm will be accompanied by gusts between 45 to 60 mph in the mountains.

In terms of rain, Grass Valley will receive another 3 to 8 inches over the course of the next system.

“Five inches throughout the county and higher totals up to around 18 to 20 inches in the higher elevations,“ Mathews said.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com