Snowpack returns to Sierra: Rounds of precipitation through the weekend

The Sierra Buttes show their recent snowfall visible from the Jefferson Creek overlook off Highway 20, east of Nevada City. More snow is expected to accumulate in the Sierra Nevada through the beginning of next week.

Photo: Elias Funez

The Sierra Nevada snowpack is being bolstered with a new round of storms forecast to hit the region, bringing with it a high confidence for winter weather-related impacts through Saturday.

Today, 6 to 12 inches of snow is forecast above 4,500 feet, with higher amounts above 6,500 feet.

Lingering snow showers on Friday could bring additional light accumulation before a possible 6 to 12 inches on Saturday above 6,500 feet.

Rainfall in the amounts of 2 to 3 inches is forecast for the Grass Valley region today through tonight, while Donner Summit could see 18 inches of snow.

Dangerous lightning, especially for those enjoying outdoor recreation, is also being forecast with the highest probability expected Saturday evening.

Moderate travel impacts are expected over Sierra Nevada roadways through Saturday.