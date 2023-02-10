The series of recent storms delivered a hefty amount of snow on Nevada Irrigation District (NID) snow courses that provide water to raw- and treated water customers. In fact, the amount of snow water equivalent was the third highest ever recorded for a February snow survey according to NID officials.

During the survey, NID hydrographers found the average water content in the snowpack was 36.9 inches, which is 184 percent of the 20.1-inch average for this time of year at the District’s five high-elevation snow courses.