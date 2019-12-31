SnowGlobe officials, South Lake Tahoe staff say 1st day of festival was successful

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — No arrests, few complaints and even some compliments highlighted the first day of SnowGlobe Music Festival.

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend the three-day music festival this week.

“By all accounts it was another success,” said city communications manager Chris Fiore in a press release. “City staff continues to work hard to help promote a safe and successful event, and to help alleviate community impacts associated with the festival.”

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department reported no significant problems on the first day. No arrests were made.

RockMed, the event’s medical services crew, treated fewer patients than ever before.

Event organizers and city staff again conducted continuous monitoring of sound levels at the perimeter of the event venue, and generally recorded decibel readings in the 70-85 range, which are within stipulated permit requirements.

Twelve complaints were received via the city’s telephone hotline and online complaint form. Most of the complaints were associated with firework noise, with very few about loud music. City staff again responded to all complaints with return phone calls and/or in-person visits.

“City staff also received several calls from residents who were pleased with sound adjustments made by the alteration of the stage and other changes this year,” Fiore said.

He also said event organizers continue to place a high priority on trash collection, and crews again worked diligently throughout the day and several hours after the performances ended last night to remove all litter associated with the event. The city has received only two trash complaints so far.

Fiore said numerous partners, including Lake Tahoe Community College, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol and others have worked closely with the city and event organizers.

To report concerns about SnowGlobe, call 530-542-6001.

To view daily sound monitoring reports, visit http://www.cityofslt.us/699/SnowGlobe.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication of The Union.