Snow watch: Half-inch to 2 inches could fall in Grass Valley, forecasters say

FILE — A little snow day fun in Penn Valley in this January file photo.

Submitted by Mandy Bunnell

The weather system that arrived last night may yield a half-inch to 2 inches of snow by tonight, depending on where one is in Grass Valley.

Sacramento-based meteorologist Hannah Chandler-Cooley said the precipitation will come in waves, with the first half-inch arriving last night, followed by another round of showers that could yield snow down to 1,500 feet.

The week looks dry after tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

Chandler-Cooley said the moisture is not much, but will temporarily allay budding concerns of an early start to the fire season.

After an expected low of 23 this morning, today’s high will peak at 41. Wednesday morning’s low will hover around 23, and the afternoon will peak at 47.

A high of 49 on Thursday will be followed by a low of 29. A low of 33 Friday morning will be followed by a high of 56. And the weekend will start with a low of 38, and a high of 59 on Saturday.

The Truckee area is expecting nearly a foot of snow over the same period of time it will be snowing in Grass Valley, Meteorologist Eric Kurth said.

“There may be an inch of snow late Monday in the afternoon in Truckee,” Kurth said, adding that an additional 2 to 4 inches would arrive Monday evening. “Tuesday, there will be another 2 to 4 inches, a little bit more accumulation.”

By the weather front’s completion on Wednesday, Kurth said skiers and snow sport athletes could look forward to a foot of snow at Donner Pass, possibly a foot and a half above 9,000 feet.

This morning’s low will hit 12 before rising to 25 today. Then, Wednesday morning’s low of 6 will be followed by a high of 26. Temperatures will drop to 3 before rising to just below freezing on Thursday.

Thursday’s expected to be the coldest day of the week in east and west county.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com