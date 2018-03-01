Snow Storm: I-80 closed between Colfax and Truckee

Due to the major winter storm in the Sierras, crews have been prompted to close Interstate 80 between Colfax and Truckee.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

Lots of snow to clear off the highway so Caltrans uses a 'wing plow' to clear extra feet of roadway. Truckee area has good visibility…waiting for the same on Donner Pass so we can open I-80 back up! Be patient! pic.twitter.com/BOeGz4IuKc — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 1, 2018

#TrafficAlert Hwy 20 closed to thru traffic north of Nevada City due to I-80 closure for zero visibility. Local residents with proof of address allowed through. I-80 EB and WB remains closed Stateline to Colfax until visibility conditions improve. pic.twitter.com/55qIjRJLJ4 Recommended Stories For You — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 1, 2018

#TrafficAlert Zero visibility has closed I-80 from Stateline to Colfax. Turning all traffic at Colfax. High winds and heavy snow is expected to continue today. Check https://t.co/2BbQLztxN4 to view highway cameras and highway conditions. pic.twitter.com/jkjezVbejy — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 1, 2018