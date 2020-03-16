Snow slows delivery of The Union newspaper

Due to heavy snow over the weekend and into Monday morning, subscribers of The Union might experience delay in delivery of today’s edition.

Areas that are particularly impacted include delivery to Colfax and Highway 174 routes, the Bitney Springs/Newtown Road area, as well as North San Juan routes. Some roads in the Cascade Shores, Banner Mountain area, as well as Highway 20, east of Nevada City, have not been delivered due to closed, unplowed or unsafe roads.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.