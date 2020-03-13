Snow predicted through weekend in Nevada County

Spring in the Sierra, as locals know, can mean shorts one day and parkas the next.

It reached 72 degrees Thursday afternoon in Grass Valley. But by Saturday, the temperatures are predicted to drop more than 25 degrees as a “significant” winter storm moves in.

The mild temperatures will continue through today, said National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Kurth. But a strong winter storm will impact Northern California over the weekend and into early next week, bringing widespread mountain snow and valley rain, Kurth said. Snow levels will be low, around 2,500 to 3,000 feet, and accumulating snow is expected down to 2,500 feet, he said.

“The brunt of the storm is expected to be Saturday night through Sunday evening,” Kurth said.

There is a 20% chance of rain starting late tonight, with the chance of snow increasing to 80% by around 11 a.m. Saturday. The predicted amount of snow has increased dramatically, with 2 to 4 feet of snow expected above 4,000 feet. Lower elevations will see as much as 4 to 8 inches, Kurth said.

Mountain travel is heavily discouraged, Kurth said. Periods of heavy mountain snow and gusty winds will create possible whiteout conditions with chain controls and road closures likely, especially Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.

