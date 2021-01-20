Snow possible this weekend in Grass Valley

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

This week is a shift into “a more typical winter pattern of cooling” according to meteorologist Cory Mueller.

Mueller said it is “pretty common to see fairly quick changes” when it comes to a weather shift like the one expected this week, especially in the pattern observed so far — today is expected to be cooler than Wednesday, which was cooler than Tuesday.

Mueller said Grass Valley has been in the “high end of temperatures for this time of year,” although he emphasized that warm, dry weather in winter is not uncommon for California.

The area is, however, in what is typically a “wet season” for Grass Valley, meaning rain and sometimes snow. Both are expected over the weekend.

Today is expected to be mostly sunny in the day, with a high near 56, coming down to an expected low of 36 during a mostly cloudy night.

The first chance of showers appears Friday, with a 40% chance during the day and a high of 45 degrees. The night-time low will drop to below freezing for the first time this week.

On the other hand, Saturday is expected to stay mostly sunny and clear, although the expected low remains at 29.

Rain and snow showers become “likely” Sunday, mainly between 4 and 10 p.m., after a partly sunny day with a high of 44 degrees. The expected low temperature will drop to 30 Sunday night.

The National Weather Service says there is a chance of snow showers at least through Monday.

“Grass Valley’s best chance to accumulate snow will probably be Monday morning,” said Mueller.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.