TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County has released for public review a draft environmental impact report for the SNOW Museum and Community Cultural Center.
The proposed project would include construction of a museum and cultural center celebrating the 1960 Winter Olympics and the history of winter sports in the Sierra Nevada. The facility would include a two-story building up to 20,000 square feet with a maximum height of 30 feet, as well as outdoor gathering spaces and amenities.
The Museum of Olympic and Sierra Nevada Ski History would commemorate the events of the 1960 Winter Olympic Games held in Olympic Valley and Lake Tahoe and the ensuing effects on regional and western ski history. The museum would also document the ski history of the Sierra Nevada region beginning with the Washoe Tribe to 19th-century gold miners, to members of the U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division, to current World Cup athletes.
A cultural community center would offer education and awareness programs in history, culture, sports innovation and environmental stewardship. The building would include event space for exhibits, films, educational and recreational classes, conferences, lectures, community events and small private celebrations. A visitor center would be included as part of the building and would be operated in partnership with Placer County and the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association. A small café and museum shop, ancillary to the museum, community cultural center, and visitor center would be provided.
The draft EIR is now available for public review during normal business hours at the Tahoe City and Truckee libraries, the Placer County Community Development Resource Agency offices in Auburn and Tahoe City, and the Placer County Clerk-Recorder’s Office. It is also available online here.
The Placer County Planning Commission will hear public comments on the draft EIR at a public meeting Thursday, Aug. 10, at the North Tahoe Event Center, located at 8318 North Lake Blvd. in Kings Beach. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. and will be streamed virtually via Zoom.
Written public comments will be accepted through 5:00 p.m. Aug. 23.
The Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors will be asked to consider the project and certification of the EIR at a future date(s).