TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Placer County has released for public review a draft environmental impact report for the SNOW Museum and Community Cultural Center.

The proposed project would include construction of a museum and cultural center celebrating the 1960 Winter Olympics and the history of winter sports in the Sierra Nevada. The facility would include a two-story building up to 20,000 square feet with a maximum height of 30 feet, as well as outdoor gathering spaces and amenities.