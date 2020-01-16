Snow hits Nevada County hard, covers Grass Valley, Nevada City

Snow pummeled western Nevada County on Thursday, snarling traffic and shuttering schools as light snowfall that morning grew stronger into the afternoon.

One foot of snow was recorded at 3,700 feet by 3:30 p.m. in Nevada County on Thursday, according to National Weather Service of Sacramento Meteorologist Cory Mueller.

“Travel is highly discouraged Thursday” read the service’s website.

That message was echoed by other public safety officials.

“If you don’t have to go anywhere, don’t,” said California Highway Patrol Officer James Cornwall. “Everything’s covered in snow. We’ve had a ton of accidents.”

Cornwall said most of those incidents occurred around Brunswick Road, Whispering Pines Lane and Highway 174.

If driving was necessary, Cornwall suggested having four-wheel drive, snow tires with proper tread and chains in case they were needed. Also, he suggested people drive slowly.

By Thursday afternoon, there was about eight inches of snow on top of Sugarloaf Mountain in Nevada City.

“It’s pretty much a disaster once you get east of Colfax now,” said Mueller on Thursday afternoon.

Snow was predicted to become “showery” by Thursday evening and to end by early today.

Mueller said it will be 43 degrees today, but should also be dry. The weather service didn’t anticipate precipitation today or this weekend.

Any more precipitation should hold off until Tuesday, said Mueller, suggesting that this weekend could be fun for those who enjoy snow.

“Overall, a good weekend to go skiing or play in the fresh show,” he said.

