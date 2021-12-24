Snow expected Sunday, Monday

Grass Valley’s white Christmas may end up a little soggy this year.

As of Christmas Eve, the National Weather Service measured between 2 to 4 inches of rain throughout the city since precipitation began Tuesday.

“It’s been about 72 hours since we started,” Meteorologist Katrina Hand said. “Since we observed our first precipitation with this series of systems, Grass Valley has seen roughly between 2 to 4 inches.”

Meteorologist Katrina Hand said the series of winter storms expected to hit this week will continue, with a mix of snow and rain to fall over the course of Christmas Day.

By this evening, temperatures will drop even further, offering the region a more consistent snowfall at levels in and around 2,500 feet.





An inch of snow is possible in Grass Valley tonight, with another 3 to 7 inches on Sunday, and 6 to 10 inches Sunday night, the weather service said. Three to 5 inches of snow could fall Monday.

Truckee had not received any measurable snow as of Friday, but 4 to 5 feet are expected before Tuesday

Hand said highs will remain in the upper 30s throughout the weekend for Grass Valley, and drop into the 20s at night.

Across the county, Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol reported multiple road closures and weather-caused car wrecks earlier this week.

“Sugar Bowl’s storm total so far is 34 inches at the summit,” Hand said. “It’s snowed 24 inches in the past 24 hours.”

Palisades Tahoe reported a storm total of 33 inches, and 26 inches in the past 24 hours. Boreal has a 44-inch storm total, with 26 inches falling in the past 24 hours.

Although Nevada County’s east and west ends have received more precipitation — snowfall and rainfall — than indicated by their 30-year average, Hand said it is still hard to determine if La Niña will yield a “wet” or “dry” year for the Sierra Foothills.

“It’s still looking like a mixed bag,” Hand said. “Especially with this type of pattern, we’re taking it storm by storm. We’ve exceeded the water year totals compared to last year. If the trend continues, we’re looking good for year totals, but it’s really hard to say long term right now.”

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com