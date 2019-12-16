Snow could fall as low as 3,000 feet in Nevada County, National Weather Service says

Rain is expected in Grass Valley this week, with snow falling as low as 3,000 feet, though forecasters can’t yet say whether it’ll snow on Christmas.

Today is expected to be partly sunny with highs around 49 and lows at 35. The rain, and maybe snow, is expected Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

“We will see a weak system on Wednesday,” said meteorologist Cory Mueller. “A chance for showers and that will continue into the afternoon. Grass Valley should be good. Maybe a few flakes in the morning.”

Highs are predicted to reach 46 Wednesday, dropping to 35 that night.

Mueller called Thursday showers a low impact storm, with mildly scattered rain. Areas north of Grass Valley have better rain chances that day. Highs will climb to 47 on Thursday, with lows dipping to 39 that night.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, with highs around 52 and lows dropping to 41 overnight. Rain is expected to return for the weekend.

“Likely some mountain travel impacts,” Mueller said.

Saturday’s highs will reach 52. Sunday’s are expected to hit 47.

Next week remains too distant for a Christmas forecast.

“It’s too early to say anything about that now,” Mueller said.

