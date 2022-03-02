Snow and rain in the forecast: Back to dry and mild Sunday through Wednesday

Snow slowly melts last week on a log off upper Idaho Maryland Road in rural Grass Valley. The potential for more low snow accumulation returns to western Nevada County late Friday and early Saturday.

The National Weather Service has high confidence in a snow-and-rain storm system expected to hit the Sierra Nevada late Thursday through Saturday morning.

Precipitation amounts are less clear, though they could be between a half-inch to 1 inch of rain, with some snow accumulations at elevations as low as 2,000 feet Friday night and Saturday morning.

Snow levels will start at 7,000 feet Thursday before lowering to around 4,500 to 5,500 feet Friday, and 2,000 to 3,500 feet Friday night.

Six to 12 inches of snow accumulation may occur, mainly above 4,000 feet, with up to 15 inches over higher peaks.

A light accumulation of snow is possible down to 2,000 feet Saturday morning, with lingering showers occurring during the day.

“It is important to note that it will come towards the end of the event, so you will not see too much accumulation in those lower elevations,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Anna Wanless said of the low snow potential.

Scattered showers are forecast to form over the Central Valley Thursday evening, mostly along and west of Interstate 5. By Friday, scattered showers are expected for most of the valley, with up to a half-inch of rain forecast, and up to .75 inches in the foothills.

There is a 10% chance of thunderstorms, mainly over the Sacramento Valley and lower foothills, with the possibility of dangerous lightning and hail.

The National Weather Service is expecting slick roads from rain, and possible chain controls in the mountains due to snow. The potential travel impacts are a good reminder for travelers to have their cars ready for the snow by having a full tank of gas, carry tire chains, have a shovel, food and water, emergency kit and flashlight, and winter clothes, blankets and boots.

Though this weather system is promising for the potential of more late season storms, weather service officials aren’t as optimistic.

“Not really too much (precipitation), it really looks like the early part of next week going back to the dry and mild that we’ve been seeing,” Wanless said. “At least through Wednesday.”

Water year rain totals to date since Oct. 1: 28.27 inches near Condon Park in Grass Valley, 38.55 inches off Idaho Maryland Road near Banner Mountain, and 13.84 inches at Beale Air Force Base in Yuba County.

The waters of Wolf Creek flow past the Northstar Mining Museum off Allison Ranch Road this week in Grass Valley. Between a half and 1 inch of rain is forecast through Saturday.

