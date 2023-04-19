SNMHF Volunteers

The Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation Volunteer Outreach Steering Committee was awarded the Volunteer Group of the Year during their recent recognition event.

 Courtesy Photo

After several years of hiatus due to the pandemic, the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation has brought back their annual Awards Recognition Ceremony Event honoring extraordinary individuals, groups, and businesses that have gone above and beyond to support their mission.

The SNMHF Volunteer Outreach Steering Committee was awarded the 2023 Volunteer Group of the Year during Tuesday’s event held at the Gold Miner’s Inn in Grass Valley.