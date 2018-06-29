SN Elite to host free baseball/fast pitch clinic

SN Elite is hosting a free youth baseball/fast pitch camp July 10-11 at Nevada Union High School's varsity baseball field.

The camp is totally free, but does have some conditions: Each participant must have baseball pants, a belt, a hat, cleats and a tucked in shirt; every participant must have their own bat, glove and helmet; and participants are expected to work hard and follow the rules at all times for their safety and well being.

The goal of the camp is to provide every child and parent the correct information to give them the best chance at success.

The camp will host participants ages 11 and under from 6-8 p.m. July 10. The camp for participants 12 and older runs from 6-8 p.m. July 11.

SN Elite will also be holding its final tryout for its club teams from 6-8 p.m. July 12 at NU's varsity baseball field.