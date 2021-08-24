 Smoky sunrises: Unhealthy to hazardous air quality chokes region | TheUnion.com
Smoky sunrises: Unhealthy to hazardous air quality chokes region

Elias Funez
  

The sun rises through a smoky horizon in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin earlier this week, when air quality levels ranged from unhealthy to hazardous. The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District and the Public Health Department of Nevada County have extended an Air Quality Health Advisory due to the prolonged and widespread smoke from numerous wildfires burning, including the Caldor and Dixie fires. Smoke density and location will vary greatly depending on fire behavior and weather conditions with smoke settling in low areas at night. For up to date air quality information, visit http://www.airnow.gov.
Photo: Elias Funez

