Smoke shop clerk accused of touching customer, asking her for oral sex

Authorities say the smoke shop clerk pushed his victim into a bathroom and insisted she drink some alcohol.

Moments later 62-year-old Ranjit Singh, of Roseville, touched the 20-year-old woman and asked her to perform oral sex on him, Nevada County Sheriff’s Lt. Rob Bringolf said in a release.

Arrested Sunday, Singh faces felony charges of kidnapping and false imprisonment. He also faces a misdemeanor sexual battery accusation. He remained jailed Monday on $102,000 in bail, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Authorities said they arrested Singh after responding to reports that a sexual battery occurred at a smoke shop in the 10000 block of Combie Road.

Serving a search warrant at the business, deputies heard that the woman had entered a smoke shop and tried to buy tobacco products. Singh, a store clerk, said she wasn’t old enough to make the purchase. However, he added that he’d sell her some items in a back room, away from security cameras, authorities said.

“As the two entered the back room, Singh forcibly pushed the victim into a bathroom and insisted she drink a glass of hard alcohol,” the release states.

Singh also touched the woman and himself inappropriately, asking the woman to perform oral sex, Bringolf said.

The woman escaped when a customer entered the store, providing a distraction, the lieutenant said.

Deputies arrested Singh after detaining and speaking with him, reports state.

