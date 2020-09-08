Smoke in Nevada County from Plumas fire; Grass Valley School District closed Wednesday

UPDATE at 5:16 p.m.

Grass Valley School District and all district programs will be closed tomorrow Wednesday, Sept 9th due to PSPS, a news release states. Most of our district sites do not have power. PG&E reports power will be restored tomorrow evening after 7pm. We hope to resume all programs and online learning on Thursday 9/10/20.

Initial post

The heavy smoke hanging over Nevada County Tuesday afternoon is from the North Complex in Plumas County. There are no fires in Nevada County as of 3:30 p.m., the local Office of Emergency Services said.